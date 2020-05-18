USPS COVID Crisis: AP PA Headlines, AP National Features

AP PA Headlines 5/18/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Most Americans give the U.S. Postal Service high marks for its work getting mail to far-flung corners of the country each day. Yet it’s not popular with President Donald Trump. He’s threatened to block the U.S. Postal Service from any coronavirus relief funding unless it hikes package rates for Amazon and other large customers. Postal Service officials insist they’ll run out of money by September without help. This month, they reported a $4.5 billion loss for the last fiscal quarter, on about $18 billion in revenue. From coastal Maine to Philadelphia’s close-knit neighborhoods, many residents call the service essential to their communities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism that the U.S. economy can begin to recover from a devastating recession in the second half of the year, assuming the coronavirus doesn’t erupt in a second wave. But he suggested in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” that a full recovery won’t likely be possible before the arrival of a vaccine. Powell noted that the economy was fundamentally healthy before the virus struck suddenly and forced widespread business shutdowns and tens of millions of layoffs. He said that once the outbreak has been contained, the economy should be able to rebound “substantially.”

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The grandstands were completely empty. There wasn’t a single tailgate inside the track. Everyone wore face coverings — some with the team logos, others opting for plain disposable medical masks. It was nothing close to the corporate sponsorship, pomp and patriotic traveling circus that symbolizes NASCAR. But when the engines fired at Darlington Raceway following a 10-week layoff during the coronavirus pandemic, it turned into a regular old race. Kevin Harvick beat Alex Bowman to win NASCAR’s first race back, a spectacle closely watched to see if the largest racing series in the U.S. could successfully get back to work.

DETROIT (AP) — It’s one way to maintain social distancing at church, for sure. A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken his best shot at keeping the congregation from getting too close during the coronavirus. Photos posted on social media by St. Ambrose Church show the priest using a squirt gun to shoot holy water at parishioners on Easter Sunday. The priest wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Some parents and grandparents adopt kids. But the concept is being flipped by the COVID-19 outbreak. Some in Bolivia are “adopting” older people who don’t have family nearby. Some who live in areas where they can look in on older people are swapping duties with others who live close to parents whom they can’t get to because of coronavirus travel restrictions. Volunteers in the “Adopt a Grandparent” program deliver food, groceries — and words of encouragement — to older folks..

