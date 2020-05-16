Valley numbers ‘stable’ with few new COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is out with new numbers of the COVID-19 cases in The Valley. Five more people in our area have tested positive for the coronavirus. Local numbers have stayed the same, or gone up slightly, for a month or more. Earlier this week, the DOH said two people from The Valley died recently.

The Saturday numbers show there were three new cases of COVID-19 among Northumberland County residents, that county’s total is now 139. There are two new cases in Montour County, their total is 50 (as in, Montour County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus).

Statewide, 989 new positive test results are reported by the state, the state’s total is 61,611. The death toll attributed to COVID-19 in PA is 4,403 with 61 new deaths reported Saturday.

New numbers from local hospitals; Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg reports they’ve tested 1,034 people, and had 108 positive test results. Geisinger says, system-wide, they’ve tested over 18,000 and about 2,880 have been positive. At Geisinger Danville, the state DOH reports 8 ventilators are in use for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jaywon Ryu, the President and CEO of Geisinger said in a media briefing Friday, for the first time in nearly two months, the number of patients in their hospitals for coronavirus is below 90, and that number is dropping.