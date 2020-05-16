Danville area man killed in a silo accident Friday morning

DANVILLE—A Danville area man was killed while working on his family farm Friday. The Montour County Coroner, Scott Lynn, reports 45-year-old Abraham Stoltzfus entered a grass silo with his 16-year-old son at his farm.

There was a naturally occurring gas in the silo and Stoltzfus was overcome. His son called for help to get a neighbor. The neighbor helped get Stoltzfus and his younger son out of the silo and 911 was called.

Stoltzfus was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old son was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.