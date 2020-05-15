AP Penna. Headlines: Pres. Trump in Allentown, AP Features too…

AP PA Headlines 5/15/20

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he intends to prepare the country for future pandemics by restocking the national stockpile. He says that includes bringing critical manufacturing back to the U.S. from abroad. Trump announced his plans Thursday while visiting a Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor.

His comments came the same day a whistleblower testified that the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for the current pandemic. Trump is also trying to convince the public that it’s time for states to begin to reopen, even as the virus continues to spread. He called on Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor to open up the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will announce Friday that more counties can see some of his tightest pandemic restrictions lifted, as counties and lawmakers kept up pressure on him to ease up on his orders.

In a telephone news conference Thursday with reporters, Wolf said he will make his decision on Friday morning. However, he has not changed his criteria for deciding which counties can emerge from his stay-at-home order and his order for non-life-sustaining businesses to close, he said.

His health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, echoed that, saying that the administration will continue to count cases in prisons, factories, nursing homes and other large settings prone to outbreaks against a county’s total.

That is bad news for counties such as Beaver and Huntingdon that blame much of their outbreak on a single institution, like a prison or nursing home, and remain under the governor’s tightest restrictions. “We are bending the curve, we are having some success and that is reflected in over half the counties that, as of tomorrow, will be open, and there will be more coming,” Wolf told reporters.

Critics, primarily Republicans, contend that Wolf has changed his goals over time, and say his shutdown orders are inflicting undue suffering and are no longer warranted. He has met his original goal of ensuring that hospitals did not become overwhelmed by a surge in extremely ill coronavirus patients, they say.

Instead, they say, Wolf’s focus on a broad shutdown is misplaced, since nursing homes and personal care homes for the elderly account for two-thirds of the state’s more than 4,200 reported coronavirus deaths. In a growing chorus, Republicans and Democrats alike cite the opinions of doctors at health systems in Pennsylvania who say the economy can safely reopen and co-exist with the virus.

Wolf agreed that Pennsylvania is “in a better place now.” But, he said, he still has concerns with the availability of personal protective equipment and hospital capacity in some areas, and he still wants to see a flatter curve.

Wolf allowed 24 counties in northern Pennsylvania last week to emerge from his tightest restrictions and another 13 counties in western Pennsylvania to emerge starting Friday. That leaves another 30 counties, primarily in hard-hit eastern Pennsylvania, that are home to two-thirds of the state’s 12.8 million people.

Nine counties that remain under Wolf’s tightest restrictions meet one of his criteria of no more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. That includes York County, the state’s eighth-most populous.

At least seven other Republican-controlled counties, including Beaver, Huntingdon and Lancaster, the state’s seventh-most populous, have signaled that they will defy Wolf’s orders starting Friday.

Many of them say Wolf’s administration has been opaque in how it is making decisions and, on their own, they will consider at least some of Wolf’s restrictions lifted for businesses that can adhere to state or federal health safety guidelines.

With political tensions boiling, Wolf has reached out to county commissioners this week after he suggested Monday that politicians encouraging people to defy his orders and “quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way.” He also threatened to withhold aid from counties that defy his orders.

In the meantime, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill on a party-line vote that, among other things, strips the state of the authority to close businesses during a disaster emergency. Rather, it forces the state to follow federal guidelines, but also let counties select businesses to remain open. Wolf will veto it, his office said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A half-dozen Republican state lawmakers came to the defense of a barber, Brad Shepler, who has reopened his doors, despite barbers and hair salons being under Wolf’s statewide orders to remain closed. Shepler received a visit from police and a letter from the state’s licensing agency warning that he is violating Wolf’s order.

At a news conference attended by Shepler and dozens of his supporters outside his barber shop in Enola, a few miles from the state Capitol, the lawmakers said Shepler should be allowed to work to feed his family, not threatened with closure.

“Folks, that is not the America our founding fathers dreamed of,” state Sen. Mike Regan, R-York, told the crowd. For his part, Shepler said people who come to his barber shop do so voluntarily, and he doesn’t want anyone to take a risk that they are not comfortable with.

“They all exercise their freedom to choose,” Shepler said. “All I ask is that you respect my rights as I respect yours.”

On Thursday, the state House passed legislation to force Wolf to allow barbers, hair salons, realtors, car dealers, garden centers, animal grooming services, manufacturers and messenger services to reopen. Wolf will veto the bills, his office said.

Around the state, a growing number of gyms, barbers, hair salons and restaurants have defied Wolf’s orders to stay closed, despite the threat of losing a business license or certificate. Asked about it, Wolf said the state has an obligation to certify to customers that those businesses are operating safely. “How can the state be relied upon to do that or be trusted to do that if we’re going to turn a blind eye to that kind of thing?” Wolf said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are approaching 60,000 in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health reported Thursday. The department reported 275 additional coronavirus deaths, with 44 of them newly recorded and the rest the result of an ongoing reconciliation of its own records with those of local agencies, hospitals and others over the past several weeks. Philadelphia has surpassed 1,000 deaths alone, officials there said Thursday.

Health officials also reported 938 new infections. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC’s on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua says the pay cuts are voluntary. The cuts range from 5% to 10%. NBCUniversal executives are taking 20% pay cuts and those making more than $100,000 are seeing a 3% salary reduction. The NBC salary reductions are part of an industry trend. Last month, ESPN and Fox asked much of their top on-air talent to take 15% pay cuts through July.

NEW YORK (AP) — If there was any doubt that U.S. news coverage during the pandemic would return to the familiar patterns of split-screen America, it’s now removed. The congressional testimony of Trump administration whistleblower Rick Bright on Thursday dominated coverage in one segment of the media. Meanwhile, outlets that appeal to Trump supporters were heavily covering reports that former Obama administration officials were behind the ‘unmasking’ of Michael Flynn’s discussions with Russians. CNN, MSNBC spent hours covering Bright’s testimony live on Thursday, while Fox News Channel only carried his opening statement live. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized media outlets for their ‘scant’ coverage of the Flynn story.

NEW YORK (AP) — The big budget musical “Frozen” will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart. This marks the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million a week. Until now, only shows that were waiting to officially open have announced postponements or cancellations. Disney still has “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” on Broadway and five productions of “Frozen” worldwide. Actors’ Equity Association, which represents 51,000 actors and stage managers, reacted with dismay to the news.

WASHINGTON, Va. (AP) — One of the country’s most renowned restaurants says mannequins will add a touch of whimsy and help with social distancing when customers return to its grand dining room later this month. Mannequins dressed in fine 1940’s-style attire were already theatrically staged Thursday at The Inn at Little Washington, tucked in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains about 90 minutes from Washington, D.C. Chef and proprietor Patrick O’Connell said in a statement that the mannequins are a way to allow plenty of space between real guests and elicit a few smiles and provide some fun photo ops.

NEW YORK (AP) — Even when Broadway reopens, “Frozen” will be kept on ice. Disney says the musical won’t return when the theater season is rekindled. It’s the first time an established production has been spiked by the coronavirus pandemic. “Frozen” opened in March 2018 and was a top moneymaker. It was among the top five shows on Broadway in gross and attendance both years. At times “Frozen” earned as much as $2 million a week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved