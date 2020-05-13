Selinsgrove still holding hope for in-person graduation in August

Still hope for Selinsgrove in-person graduation in August

SELINSGROVE – Hope is still in the air for Selinsgrove High School seniors to get an in-person graduation later this summer. During its virtual meeting Monday, Selinsgrove school board members say the district still hopes to have a normal graduation ceremony August 5. It would be held at Susquehanna University’s James W. Garrett Sports Complex…that would be four days before SU’s graduation scheduled to be held there.

Board members say high school seniors are still pushing for the district to wait as long as possible to hold that in-person graduation in a recent survey.

In the meantime, board members say there is a tentative virtual graduation set for June 4. The district is also considering a ceremony of some kind at its football stadium with social distancing.