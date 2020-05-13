Geisinger CEO: Creativity playing role in having enough PPE

Geisinger ok with PPE supply thanks onsite testing, creativity

DANVILLE – You are hearing a lot about the tight supplies of PPE, that is Personal Protection Equipment, including masks, face shields and gowns. Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu says he feels comfortable with the current supply of PPE across the health system

He was asked about this after the PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said hospitals, such as Geisinger, which are resuming elective procedures, would not receive any of the state stockpile of PPE.

Dr. Ryu says having onsite COVID-19 testing has been a big help to them, “It gives us results in hours instead of days, and when we’re able to get results that quickly, that means were able to burn less supplies and equipment because we’re able to rule people out faster.”

Dr. Ryu also credited the creativity of the Geisinger staff monitoring the situation, saying 3-D printing of supplies has been a big help, and, “We were one of the first places to have what is now an FDA-approved sterilization process of N95 masks, using a hot-peroxide-based spray process. We were able to do that to be able to have a couple uses out of our masks.”

Dr. Ryu says his staff has also been making sure PPE is used at other most appropriate times to conserve usage. He says Geisinger staff continues monitoring its PPE supply hourly, but remains confident in its supply. You can hear all of his remarks on the WKOK podcast page.