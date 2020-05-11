Fox: Pence not isolating, AP National Features, AP PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 5/11/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials are reporting another 72 deaths in Pennsylvania associated with the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 3,688. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that there were more than 1,000 additional positive cases of COVID19, sending the statewide total above 55,300.

Most deaths and hospitalizations have occurred among patients 65 or older. More than two-thirds of the deaths have occurred among residents in nursing homes and personal care homes. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The former Philadelphia mayor who led the city 3 1/2 decades ago when police dropped a bomb on a row house and caused an inferno that killed 11 people and destroyed more than 60 homes is calling for a formal apology from the city. Former Philadelphia Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr. said in an op-ed Sunday in the British newspaper the Guardian that it “would be helpful for the healing of all involved.” Goode, the city’s first black mayor, led Philadelphia during the clash with MOVE, a radical, black back-to-nature group. MOVE members rejected the idea, characterizing it as an insincere ploy..

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country. Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly going after executive powers invoked by Democratic governors to close businesses in an effort to limit movement and curb the spread of COVID-19.

The partisan moves to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three are key to President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. But the moves could backfire on Republicans if they are successful and the virus surges back in the fall, right around the November election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week. An administration official says Pence is voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with CDC guidance.

The official says Pence has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials. Pence’s move comes on the heels of three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placing themselves in quarantine after being exposed to someone at the White House who had the virus.

Meantime, Fox News is reporting that the news of Vice President Pence’s ‘self isolation’ are greatly exaggerated. A spokesperson Sunday denied Vice President Pence is in “quarantine” and he will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” the spokesperson, Devin O’Malley, said in a statement. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

NEW YORK (AP) — These days many wedding plans have gone off the rails because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there have also been many cases where love has stayed on track despite COVID-19 — and widespread closings caused by it. Danielle Cartaxo and Ryan Cignarella were to be married in West Orange, New Jersey last month at a park with views of the New York City skyline. But they couldn’t get married in a public space — so a stranger loaned out her front lawn. Janice Berman and her husband teamed up to make the event as special as they could, complete with playing the Wedding March on a speaker as the couple exchanged vows.

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — Another case of someone acting up after being told to put on a face mask to help protect against the coronavirus. Authorities in Brooklyn, Connecticut say a man was arrested after an outburst last week at a McDonald’s. They say when 37-year-old Jason Daddario was told to don a mask, he fired a rock through the restaurant window. Police say he then stole some women’s underwear from a Walmart. He eventually surrendered when police threatened to set a dog on him. He’s charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace.

