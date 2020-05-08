More PA Extensions… AP Penna. Headlines, AP Features…

AP PA Headlines 5/08/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering most Pennsylvania residents to stay at home until June 4, extending a statewide order he first imposed April 1 to slow the spread of the new virus. The revised stay-at-home order, issued late Thursday to replace one that was set to expire at midnight, applies to all counties that remain under Wolf’s strictest lockdown orders.

That means for now, millions of people face the prospect of at least another month at home. At the same time, the governor is planning to allow more counties with relatively few virus infections to emerge from some pandemic restrictions. Meanwhile, the state has reported 310 more virus deaths, bringing the statewide toll to over 3,400.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has extended a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions by another two months. He said Thursday that residents should not have to worry about losing their homes during the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court first suspended evictions in March, but its order is set to expire Monday.

Wolf signed an executive order extending the moratorium through July 10. The move was blasted by a board member of one of the state’s largest landlord groups. Meanwhile, the state has reported 310 more virus deaths, bringing the statewide toll to over 4,300.

As swaths of Pennsylvania prepare for a limited reopening Friday, some fed-up business owners are jumping the gun and have resumed serving customers in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order. A salon and a gym in Blair County both reopened last week, declaring Wolf had no right to keep them closed during the pandemic.

Blair County has reported only 25 coronavirus infections and no deaths. In hard-hit suburban Philadelphia, barber shop owner Nichole Missino says she and her six employees are running out of money and collectively decided to reopen this Saturday. Wolf and other officials say that businesses that ignore his shutdown order risk spreading the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is reporting below 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the fourth straight day, the longest such streak since the daily reports of new cases first reached four figures in early April. Health Secretary Rachel Levine called the four-day dip below 1,000 “good news.” Also Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, an organization whose scale, funding and timeline remained unclear Wednesday. The corps, Wolf said, will be designed to marshal Pennsylvanians into a force of workers to help contain future outbreaks of the virus and inject life into the economy.

PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — An 80-year-old woman who survived the World War II siege of Leningrad is showing her resilience once again by braving the coronavirus pandemic to deliver food and supplies to needy people in her native city. Galina Yakovleva’s daily drives are a lifeline to some of St. Petersburg’s most vulnerable people and a comfort and inspiration to the homebound. As she puts it: “We should always think of helping others, at least a bit. Not just lie on the sofa.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly has landed an interview with Tara Reade, the former aide to Joe Biden who has accused the Democratic presidential candidate of sexual assault 27 years ago. Biden has forcefully denied her accusations, most recently in an interview last Friday on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’ The former Fox News and NBC ‘Today’ anchor said she reached out to Reade, and believes Biden’s accuser could relate to her as someone who has spent time in a harsh media glare. Kelly was the subject of a prolonged attack by then-candidate Donald Trump for a question she raised in a 2015 presidential debate. She was later removed from NBC for defending blackface Halloween costumes.

NEW YORK (AP) – The song Axl Rose wrote about Don Everly’s daughter is now being turned into a children’s book. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” will come out Sept. 1. The cover shows a guitarist holding hands with a little girl as they walk through sunflowers. The book is described as a “vivid, heartfelt picture book” about “a child’s wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us.” Rose wrote “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” about his then-girlfriend, Erin Everly.

PARIS (AP) – Music producer Glen Ballard came up with the idea for the new Netflix series “The Eddy” all the way back in 2007. Ballard, who has produced Alanis Morissette, Michael Jackson and Katy Perry, says he wanted to present the idea of jazz in Paris from a modern perspective, rather than the classic view. The series is about an African American living in Paris, trying to keep afloat his jazz club, called The Eddy. Ballard says he wanted to create the feel of being really close to a great jazz band in a mythical club at one in the morning. “The Eddy” premieres today on Netflix.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Katy Perry, who is an expectant mother, will sing “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo” on second edition of “Disney Family Singalong” that will air on ABC on Sunday, Mother’s Day. John Legend and Jennifer Hudson will sing “Beauty and the Beast,” while Christina Aguilera will help out Miguel on “Remember Me.” The special features celebrities singing Disney songs from their homes. Other previously announced singers include Chloe and Halle, Halsey, Shakira and Idina Menzel.

