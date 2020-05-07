Food will be provided to Selinsgrove School District families

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area teacher’s union, the Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will be providing groceries for families who need them in the Selinsgrove Area School District. If you are in need of groceries, you are invited to come out on Friday’s during the month of May from 1-3 p.m. at one of the following locations:

Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School

Kratzerville Fire Hall

Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton

Shamokin Dam Fire Company

Freeburg Community Center

The groceries are available each Friday in May from 1-3 p.m., while supplies lasts. If you have any questions, you can contact Matt and April Metzger at 570-259-5170.