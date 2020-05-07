Sunbury Christian holding drive-in style graduation June 5

Drive-in style graduation next month for Sunbury Christian

NORTHUMBERLAND – One Valley private school has finalized its plans for graduation this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunbury Christian Academy Superintendent JoAnn Kieffer says the school is holding a ‘drive-in style’ ceremony on the campus of Sunbury Bible Church. It’ll be held June 5 at 7 p.m.

Kieffer says the school is fortunate to have the necessary equipment to combine live components with video components, just as it would in the school’s usual ceremony. She says there will be a graduate car procession, the receiving of diplomas, and more. This type of ceremony will still ensure students having the benefit of having friends and family attend while maintaining COVID-19 requirements.