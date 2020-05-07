New COVID cases dropping in PA: AP Penna. Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 5/07/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania on Wednesday reported below 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the fourth straight day, the longest such streak since the daily reports of new cases first reached four figures in early April. Health Secretary Rachel Levine called the four-day dip below 1,000 “good news.” “Trends mean more than any specific day, but it’s starting to form a trend, so I think that that’s very positive news,” Levine said during a video news conference. A

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, an organization whose scale, funding and timeline remained unclear Wednesday. The corps, Wolf said, will be designed to marshal Pennsylvanians into a force of workers to help contain future outbreaks of the virus and inject life into the economy. “To have an impact on the economy, we want this to be a big deal,” Wolf told a video news conference. He said he is working to secure federal funding for the project.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cases tallied in the two months since Pennsylvania reported its first positive test now number more than 51,840, according to the state Department of Health, an increase of 888 from Tuesday’s figures. Even so, the state has reported nearly 7,500 new cases in the past week, an increase of 17%. The state reported 94 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,106.

All told, about 256,000 people have been tested in Pennsylvania in the past two months, or 2% of the population. About one-fifth of those tests were conducted in the past week. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The death toll at a hard-hit state veterans’ home in southeastern Pennsylvania has continued to rise, as the state’s secretary of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said he had sought inspections of the facility. Federal, state and county inspections came back clean and showed that the Southeastern Veterans’ Center have sound protocols in responding to the spread of the coronavirus, Maj. Gen. Tony Carelli told a panel of Democratic state senators Wednesday.

Inspectors from the state Department of Health visited Friday, Carelli said, after he asked the department’s secretary to make an exception to her policy of suspending nursing home inspections during the pandemic. There are conflicting reports on the number of COVID-related deaths at the center, in Chester County, outside Philadelphia.

The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs reported 22 deaths across all six homes it operates in Pennsylvania. But the Chester County coroner said Wednesday that she had found 34 deaths at Southeastern alone. However, Carelli and other department officials acknowledged Wednesday that, because of the unavailability of tests, they had been unable to test everyone who died at the facility.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday extending protection from civil liability for medical and health care professionals who show they acted in good faith while responding to the pandemic during the state’s disaster emergency. The order also temporarily relaxed various practitioner regulations, including removing a physician supervision requirement for advanced practice nurses like nurse anesthetists, the Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Anesthetists said.

The organization said suspending that requirement lets hospitals use nurses to fill critical roles outside the operating room during the pandemic. Nurse anesthetists have skills critical to the coronavirus response because they can help intubate patients and manage them on ventilators.

Liability protection had been sought by the Pennsylvania Medical Society, noting that New Jersey and New York had extended such protections, while broader legislation to that effect has stalled in the state Legislature. However, the medical society said Wolf’s order did not cover physicians in outpatient offices, such as primary care offices and surgery centers, and said “more needs to be done.”

Meanwhile, a nursing home trade association said it was “shocked and dumbfounded” that Wolf’s order did not cover nursing homes, and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry protections should also be extended to the entire medical community, including hospitals and health systems. The chamber also urged protection for businesses that have overhauled operations to comply with social distancing orders and shifted their production lines to make desperately needed personal protective equipment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Business reopenings that will begin Friday in 24 counties across northern and northwestern Pennsylvania designated by Wolf as “yellow” zones will include 77 state-owned liquor stores, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Wednesday. The stores will limit the number of customers and employees inside to 25 people or less, depending on store size, and require face masks and social distancing. The first hour will be reserved for older people and others at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As swaths of Pennsylvania prepare for a limited reopening Friday, some fed-up business owners are jumping the gun and have resumed serving customers in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order. A salon and a gym in Blair County both reopened last week, declaring Wolf had no right to keep them closed during the pandemic.

Blair County has reported only 25 coronavirus infections and no deaths. In hard-hit suburban Philadelphia, barber shop owner Nichole Missino says she and her six employees are running out of money and collectively decided to reopen this Saturday. Wolf and other officials say that businesses that ignore his shutdown order risk spreading the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the number of hunting-related shooting fatalities in Pennsylvania went up in the past year. There were 26 hunting-related shooting injuries in Pennsylvania in 2019, four of which were fatal. The number of fatalities is up from the previous year when only one of the 27 hunting-related shootings were fatal. According to the commission, a little over half of the injuries in 2019 were inflicted by others. The primary cause was a person being in the line of fire and the second most common cause was the unintended discharge of a firearm.

Features

UNDATED (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has issued a new policy to reshape the way schools and universities respond to complaints of sexual misconduct. The policy will bolster the rights of the accused — and narrow the scope of cases colleges are required to investigate. In announcing the policy DeVos condemned the Obama administration for adopting a “failed approach” that turned campus disciplinary panels into “kangaroo courts.”

DeVos’ changes narrow the definition of sexual harassment and require colleges to investigate claims only if they’re reported to certain officials. Schools can be held accountable for mishandling complaints only if they acted with “deliberate indifference.” And students will be allowed to question one another through representatives during live hearings. The final policy has been condemned by opponents who say it weakens protections for victims and will discourage many from reporting misconduct. The National Women’s Law Center promised to take legal action.

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-two dancers from 14 countries have performed a ballet for a virtual audience to benefit the struggling dance community. “Swans for Relief” is an initiative created by the American Ballet Theatre’s principal dancer, Misty Copeland, and a former colleague. It’s designed to raise funds for dancers all over the world who have lost their jobs after ballet performances were shut down due to COVID-19. A $500,000 goal has been set to help ballet dancers maintain their living expenses, since so many ballet companies and venues are closed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some say it might have been the flush heard around the world. But we may never know what caused the sound that interrupted part of yesterday’s phoned-in oral arguments before the Supreme Court. On the audio, heard live, Justice Elena Kagan asked a question of an attorney — and during the answer there was a noise that sounded very much like a flushing toilet. But we’ll probably never know what happened; the court didn’t say what the sound was — or if it was a toilet, who might have flushed it.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s probably happened to many of us working from home: you’re taking care of business and someone else rings your phone. That’s what happened to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer yesterday as he heard oral arguments from attorneys on robocalls. The incoming call bumped him off the call with his colleagues. When he reconnected, Breyer explained the problem, adding that he didn’t think the interruption was due to a robocall..

