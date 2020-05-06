Dr. Levine: Hospitals doing elective surgeries—No PPE for you

Dr. Levine: Hospitals going back to elective surgeries will not receive PPE’s from the health dept.

HARRISBURG – Hospitals that are able to go back to performing elective procedures will not be receiving their Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the state department of health. Dr. Rachel Levine, state Department of Health Secretary, made that announcement during a Senate hearing this week.

She addressed that during her daily briefing Tuesday, saying, “We feel that if hospitals are able to go and do elective procedures, then it is evident that they have enough personal protective equipment, so we won’t have to send that to them.”

Dr. Levine said they need to make sure those who need PPE’s are still receiving them, “We do want to prioritize our personal protective equipment, such as gowns and mask and gloves, to facilities that still have large amounts of COVID-19 patients. We also want to make sure the challenged nursing homes and personal care homes that we’ve been discussing are getting the needed PPE’s, so we need to prioritize to them also.”

