Northumberland County Commissioners want more openings

Northumberland County Commissioners sending letter to Governor to get more businesses open

SUNBURY – All three Northumberland County Commissioners are asking Governor Tom Wolf to open more small businesses in the county. During their virtual public meeting Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously approved sending letter sent to Governor Wolf asking him to consider opening local county small businesses. This comes as the county is one of 24 counties moving to the yellow phase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner chairman Sam Schiccatano says in the letter, the commissioners support the state opening small businesses as soon as it can be done in a safe manner, since the county is going yellow.

He says it’s the letter is not intended to be a demand. Schiccatano says the county has heard from a lot of small business owners who want to open while following safety guidelines. Schiccatano says the county has to get to a point where it needs to open, but with safety practices.