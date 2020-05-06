Cancelled…Valley events postponed or cancelled due to COVID

UNDATED – Three more big events around the Valley have been postponed, they include the Ta-Ta Trot, Mifflinburg 4th of July Celebration, and the Montour-DeLong Fair.

On Facebook, Ta-Ta Trot organizers say they are cancelling their event to respect the recommendations of medical professionals and government officials.

Also on Facebook, organizers of the Mifflinburg annual 4th of July Celebration say this year’s event is cancelled, including the 5K race. There remains a possibility for a community celebration & 5K face sometime later this fall.

Organizers of the Montour-DeLong Fair say on their Facebook page, this year’s fair is cancelled as well.