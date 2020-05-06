AP News: Big jump in PA COVID Deaths, AP National Features too…

AP PA Headlines 5/06/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania reported another 554 deaths from the coronavirus to pass 3,000 total, while Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that he is not committing to a particular schedule to lift stay-at-home pandemic restrictions in the state’s counties or regions. The large number of new deaths reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health were spread out over the previous two weeks, the agency said.

The department is reconciling its figures with deaths being reported by local agencies or hospitals. Still, it was as stark a figure as the state has reported since the first case of the new coronavirus was detected in Pennsylvania in early March. It comes as the growth in cases appeared to slow down in many parts of Pennsylvania and Wolf’s administration moves to lighten its restrictions on movement and business activity.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With the economic fallout of the pandemic shutdown growing, Wolf maintained Tuesday that he would stick to a reopening process that relies on what he sees as indicators tied to safety. Wolf also acknowledged that the state, as it begins lifting stay-at-home orders and allowing many businesses to reopen in 24 counties this Friday, will be unable to investigate or enforce every complaint about an employer not following his administration’s safety guidance to protect workers and customers.

On a conference call with reporters, Wolf acknowledged fielding complaints from lawmakers from various regions about lifting restrictions there sooner, or removing hard-hit nursing homes from regional case counts that factor in to whether he will lift restrictions. However, Wolf otherwise said it is not realistic to ignore case counts in prisons and nursing homes, and he said that setting a schedule to reopen counties would be arbitrary.

“What we’re trying to do is keep people safe … and we’re going to be guided by that as we were guided in opening 24 counties last week,” Wolf said. “The next round, when it comes, is going to come when we feel it’s OK to open another series of counties.” Wolf promised an announcement on Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania “soon.” The county, with 1.2 million people, and its immediate area remain under the governor’s strictest orders, the so-called “red” designation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About 865 additional people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state Health Department. That lifted the statewide total to nearly 51,000. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

There is no data on how many people have fully recovered. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With its revenues plummeting, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is going to miss its July payment to the state Department of Transportation for mass transit. Under state law, the turnpike is supposed to send PennDOT $450 million per year to subsidize mass transit. The turnpike made its quarterly payment last month.

PennDOT granted an extension of the July payment in light of the pandemic’s impact on turnpike revenues, Acting Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said Tuesday. At least in the short term, federal coronavirus relief money will make up the difference for the state’s mass transit agencies, which include the Port Authority of Allegheny County and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, she said.

Meanwhile, PennDOT is getting ready to reopen driver license centers in the 24 counties where Wolf is lifting some pandemic restrictions. Customers and staff alike will have to wear masks and observe social distancing, Kurt J. Myers, deputy secretary for Driver & Vehicle Services, told reporters.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Starting Friday, real estate activity can resume in areas designated as yellow under the governor’s reopening plan, albeit with limitations. That includes no more than two people in a property at one time for in-person inspections, showings or walk-throughs, and social distancing precautions must be taken as well, including masks.

Hank Lerner, director of law and policy for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, said social distancing guidelines mean that open houses are pretty much off the table. But, he said, the Wolf administration should have allowed three people to go into houses together to accommodate both spouses and their agent. Otherwise, two such tours might be necessary, thus potentially increasing exposure to the virus, Lerner said.

In areas still designated as red, the only allowed transactions are where a buyer’s property was already under contract prior to Wolf’s March 19 order to close non-life-sustaining businesses. Someone who sells their house under one of those contracts is allowed to buy another house to live in, although the problem with that, Lerner said, is that the person they are buying from may not have a place to live since they, in turn, cannot buy a house in a county designated as red.

The association, in the meantime, is backing legislation that would allow agents to resume operations as long as they adhere to social distancing practices and other federal guidelines.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A million or more Pennsylvanians may end up voting by mail in the primary election that is four weeks away. Until this year, Pennsylvanians who did not want to vote in person needed to have an excuse that fell under a specific category in order to obtain an absentee ballot and vote by mail. An October state law authorized no-excuse mail-in ballots for the first time.

As of Monday, 949,000 applications were submitted for mail-in or absentee ballots, according to the Department of State. During the 2016 primary election, 84,000 absentee ballots were cast in Pennsylvania. The deadline for registered voters to ask for an absentee or mail-in ballot is May 26. They must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, the primary day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the number of hunting-related shooting fatalities in Pennsylvania went up in the past year. There were 26 hunting-related shooting injuries in Pennsylvania in 2019, four of which were fatal. The number of fatalities is up from the previous year when only one of the 27 hunting-related shootings were fatal. According to the commission, a little over half of the injuries in 2019 were inflicted by others. The primary cause was a person being in the line of fire and the second most common cause was the unintended discharge of a firearm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pressing ahead with the next batch of coronavirus aid, a sweeping package expected to be unveiled soon even as the House stays closed while the Senate reopens in the pandemic. Key to any plan to reopen the economy, Democrats say, is robust testing. They are also expected to propose another round of direct cash aid for anxious Americans, funds for states to prevent layoffs and more money to shore up businesses in the stay-home economy.

The amount of funding has yet to be determined. The contours of the next package are taking shape despite Republican resistance to more spending and a deepening debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation. President Donald Trump is encouraging states to reopen and Republicans hope the gradual comeback will kick-start the economy, reducing the pressure for more aid.

UNDATED (AP) — The smartphone you carry in your pocket or purse is being looked at as an important way to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus. But questions about privacy are being raised about using smartphones to handle contact tracing. Apps being developed to monitor new COVID-19 outbreaks will let governments and medical authorities know where a person has gone and with whom they have come in contact — and match that information to a database of those who have been infected by the coronavirus. Left unclear is how such monitoring may intrude on our privacy, even as it can help protect public health.

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump is making himself Exhibit A in his determination to move past the coronavirus crisis, even as COVID-19 continues to spread. He visited an Arizona face mask factory Tuesday — his first trip out of Washington in more than a month. But he did not wear a mask himself. Trump acknowledged that easing restrictions will result, in his words, in some people being “affected badly.” But he said it is imperative to “get our country open” and soon. The trip came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start lifting their lockdowns.

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. meat supplies are dwindling due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns. As a result, some stores like Costco and restaurants like Wendy’s are limiting sales. U.S. beef and pork processing capacity is down 40% from last year. On Monday night, nearly 20% of U.S. Wendy’s didn’t have beef available on their online menus, according to an analysis by Stephens, an investment bank. Wendy’s confirms it’s seeing temporary shortages. Meat production plants are gradually reopening. In the meantime, some alternative meat companies like Impossible Foods are hoping to fill the void. Impossible says its soy-based burger will go on sale at 1,700 Kroger stores this week.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the high school Class of 2020. It will be part of an hour-long event that also features LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others. ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will the special May 16, along with more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners. Organizers said Tuesday the event is titled “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” It’s hosted by the education advocacy group XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

NEW YORK (AP) — HGTV and the Food Network are finding the coronavirus stay-at-home orders to be a boon. Both networks have seen their viewership jump by more than 20 percent last month over April 2019. Executives at the Discovery-owned networks say it’s because they are creating an environment that gives comfort to viewers with the extended time at home. The extra time gives them more time to consider their own home decor, and wonder what they’re going to cook for dinner. Another Discovery-owned network, TLC, is surfing off the appeal of an old-fashioned hit, “90 Day Fiance.” The network has a live dating series in the works.

