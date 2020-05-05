Geisinger boss sees says gradual COVID peaks this summer

DANVILLE — Geisinger is offering an explanation regarding differences in state versus local data on the peak of COVID-19. Dr. Jaewon Ryu predicts the Valley will hit its peak this summer, despite state reports that its already happened. He says if you take a look at something statewide, it’s “a tale of probably fifty different individual stories,” and says Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, who already reached their peak, are a good illustration of that/

“With each county, depending where you are geographically, that will have a staggered effect. So, if you look at it through the statewide lens, I think a lot of that data is really driven off the population centers, mainly the Philadelphia metropolitan area,” Ryu said. “We know that they’ve peaked already, so that’s driving the overall state numbers.”

Dr. Ryu says Geisinger has always projected that as things start to climb in the northeast, all of the counties they serve will follow, but it will be gradual. “It kind of climbs up to the peak, and then even coming back down from the peak, we envision it to be gradual,” Ryu added.

You can hear audio of Dr. Ryu’s remarks at wkok.com