Geisinger: 11-month-old critically injured, now in fair condition

MIFFLINBURG – An 11-month-old girl, who has been in critical condition for nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run bicycle accident last month, has been upgraded to fair condition. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger says Megan Martin was listed in fair condition Sunday.

On April 21, 23-year-old Abigail Martin of Lewisburg was riding a bicycle around 10am with Megan in a small trailer, when the trailer and bike were hit by an SUV. After the incident, the SUV fled the scene, according to troopers.

Milton state police later arrested 29-year old Bean Dowell of Mifflinburg, he is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury. He was committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.