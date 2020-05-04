Latest PA COVID Cases: AP PA Headlines, AP National Features…

AP PA Headlines 5/04/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — There were 26 new deaths associated with the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total in the commonwealth to 2,444, state officials said Sunday. Officials also announced Sunday that the number of positive cases in the state topped 49,000. Most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. Of the total deaths, 1,635 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

YORK (AP) – Hundreds of protesters chanted and carried signs outside the home of Pennsylvania’s governor to protest his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and call for an end to restrictions on business activity. The York Daily Record reports that 100 to 200 people paced along the street Saturday afternoon outside Gov. Tom Wolf’s house in York, repeatedly chanting “open up” toward the house. Members of the governor’s security team wouldn’t comment on whether Wolf was home.

“Open the doors as of Monday,” Joyce Cordell of Hamlin, Wayne County said from a motorized cart. “It’s not right to keep us closed up.” Her county was not among the two dozen among the state’s 67 counties that will have some restrictions eased May 8, although it had 105 cases and a handful of deaths. “I am here to help my daughter and all of these people get back to work,” Cordell said. “I support my fellow Americans in getting life back to some kind of normal.” Karen Bosco, a 62-year-old retired safety consultant from York Haven, said the governor is “killing small business.”

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is banding together with six nearby states to purchase equipment and supplies that sometimes have been hard to come by during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the consortium will create a regional supply chain for masks, gowns, ventilators, testing supplies and other equipment vital to fighting the disease.

The other states involved include Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is praising residents for mostly adhering to coronavirus social distancing rules during the warmest weekend of the spring, with police handing out only a few dozen summonses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A court ruling Friday says the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board must let special orders be shipped directly to retailers instead of sending them to state stores for pickup. The Commonwealth Court says the PLCB can’t ignore a 2016 state law that permits the direct shipping of wines and spirits not sold in state stores. Retailers and restaurants have instead had to get their orders at state stores that have been closed or operating on a limited basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Kevin Brobson says the agency must comply in a reasonable timeframe.

NEW YORK (AP) — Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation’s nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims of inadequate care. At least 15 states have enacted laws or governors’ orders that explicitly or apparently provide nursing homes and long-term care facilities some protection from lawsuits arising from the crisis. And in the case of New York, which leads the nation in deaths in nursing homes, a lobbying group wrote the first draft of a measure that apparently makes it the only state with specific protection from both civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.

Now the industry is forging ahead to get other states to agree COVID-19 was an unprecedented crisis and nursing homes shouldn’t be liable for events beyond their control, such as shortages of protective equipment and testing, shifting directives from authorities, and sicknesses that have decimated staffs. Watchdogs, patient advocates and lawyers say immunity orders are misguided. At a time when the crisis is laying bare such chronic industry problems as staffing shortages and poor infection control, they say legal liability is the last safety net to keep facilities accountable.

They also say nursing homes are taking advantage of the crisis to protect their finances. Almost 70% of the nation’s more than 15,000 nursing homes are run by for-profit companies, and hundreds have been bought and sold in recent years by private-equity firms.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer caught on video Saturday pointing a stun gun at a man and violently taking him to the ground over an alleged social distancing violation has been stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty pending an internal investigation. Bystander video showed the plainclothes officer, who wasn’t wearing a face mask, slapping 33-year-old Donni Wright in the face, punching him in the shoulder and dragging him to a sidewalk after leveling him in a crosswalk in Manhattan’s East Village.

“The behavior I saw in that video is simply not acceptable,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted yesterday. He said earlier in the day that there will be a careful look into what happened. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell said Wright “took a fighting stance against the officer” when he was ordered to disperse and was arrested on charges including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. The Manhattan D.A.’s office says the charges have been deferred pending further investigation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing for an economic reopening, one his advisers believe will be essential for his reelection chances in November. In a “virtual” town hall televised Sunday night from inside the Lincoln Memorial, the president fielded Americans’ questions about their coronavirus concerns. He acknowledged fear on both sides of the issue, some Americans worried about getting sick while others are concerned about losing jobs. Trump defended his administration’s response from criticism it has moved too slowly and said the nation is ready to begin reopening.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year. Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its “full power and might” behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox’s social media platforms. Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: “We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year.” He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

NEW YORK — After working with neighboring states on coronavirus-related closing and reopening plans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that New York will join with states from Massachusetts to Delaware to create a regional supply chain for masks, gowns, ventilators, testing supplies and other equipment vital to fighting the disease.

The states are joining together after months of dealing separately with what Cuomo said was a “totally inefficient and ineffective” purchasing process that pitted all 50 states against each other, as well as the federal government and other entities, driving up prices as supplies dried up. New York buys about $2 billion worth of medical equipment supplies per year, Cuomo said. The other states joining the consortium together spend about $5 billion per year. Working together, they’ll have stronger purchasing power and improve their

WASHINGTON — Michigan’s governor says gun-carrying protesters who demonstrated inside her state’s Capitol “depicted some of the worst racism” and “awful parts” of U.S. history. Democrat Gretchen Whitmer tells CNN that the protests featured “Confederate Flags, and nooses,” as well as swastikas.

Members of the Michigan Liberty Militia protested the state’s stay-at-home orders this week, some with weapons and tactical gear and their faces partially covered. They went inside the Capitol, where being armed is allowed, then demanded access to the House floor, which is prohibited. Some went to the Senate gallery, where a senator said armed men shouted at her.

Michigan’s Republican-controlled Legislature has questioned Whitmer’s authority to extend stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the governor used an executive order to extend a state of emergency declaration and has directed most businesses statewide to remain closed. Mentioned as a possible running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Whitmer said Sunday, “This isn’t something we just negotiate ourselves out of and it’s a political matter.” “This is a public health crisis,” she said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s high court says a trooper wasn’t justified to pull over a driver whom he says flashed his middle finger out the window. The state Supreme Court on Friday ruled that evidence showed Trooper Paul Stevens lacked reasonable suspicion to pull over Shawn Patrick Ellis for disorderly conduct three years ago. The trooper ultimately cited Ellis for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. The justices’ decision will overturn a trial judge’s denial to suppress the trooper’s statement. Friday’s opinion says the trooper didn’t know whether the gesture was directed at him or another driver.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s a nice place to visit — and a Florida man decided he wanted to live there, too. Deputies in Florida have arrested a man who had been living out the coronavirus quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island. Richard McGuire was found this past Thursday on Discovery Island after being there a couple of days. Deputies say McGuire, who is 42, planned to camp for a week on what he describes as a “tropical paradise.” Authorities say McGuire said he didn’t know the island was off-limits, despite the many “no trespassing” signs. He faces trespassing charges.

CHICAGO (Chicago Sun-Times) — Somebody apparently needed a really big protective mask. A large mask was apparently stolen hours after it was attached to the face of one of the iconic lion statues in front of Chicago’s Art Institute. Police say the Art Institute reported that a security guard saw two men take the mask off the lion on Thursday night, hours after it was put there as a reminder of the new statewide mandate that requires people wear masks during the coronavirus crisis. A new mask has since been put on the lion and workers attached that mask and the one on the other lion at the entrance of the art institute with hard-to-cut cables.

WASHINGTON (AP) —This week — because of the coronavirus — some attorneys with phones will be arguing cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices will be hearing arguments by phone for the first time since the device was invented in 1876. The audio sessions will be broadcast live by the news media — in yet another first. It’s also just the second time that the high court will meet outside the Supreme Court building since it opened in 1935. The last time was in 2001, during the anthrax scare..

