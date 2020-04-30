Dr. Rachel Levine: State Senator Gene Yaw is wrong on COVID

Dr. Rachel Levine disputes State Senator’s claims that shutdown was unwarranted

HARRISBURG – In her recent update, Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary disputed State Senator Gene Yaw’s (R-23rd, Williamsport) claims that the shutdown was not needed. Yaw was a telephone guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and said the coronavirus was no worse than the average flu season.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine strongly disagrees, “COVID-19 is very different than the seasonal influenza that we see every year. This is a global pandemic. There have been over 3-million cases of COVID-19 in the world. We are approaching a million cases in the United States and there have been well over 50-thousand deaths in the United States.”

Dr. Levine also talked about the possibility of parts of Pennsylvania moving into the yellow status, meaning libraries, pet groomers, nail salons and hair salons, could soon be reopening. She said, with proper precautions, “Many stores will be able to reopen. But we still want people to practice social isolation. We still want those businesses to follow the guidelines for social isolation. And, we want people to wear masks.”

However, Dr. Levine says no amusement parks, such as Knoebel’s Amusement Resort, will be allowed to reopen until we are moved to green status. You can hear the briefing on our website at wkok.com.