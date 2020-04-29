Danville Native: Top ER doc in New York took her own life

NEW YORK CITY – You’ve no doubt heard a top ER doctor in New York City, Dr. Lorna Breen, took her own life after contracting, and treating thousands of patients with coronavirus. She is a Danville native. Her father, former Geisinger surgeon Dr. Phillip Breen told CNN and the New York Times, that the overwhelming of the hospitals, and COVID-19, took a toll on his daughter.

Dr. Lorna M. Breen was 49-years-old was the medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital. Her father said she died in Charlottesville, Va., where she was staying with family. He told the Times, “She tried to do her job, and it killed her,” he said.

The Breens still have local ties and many local friends, and they are remembered at Danville school district, Danville’s First Baptist Church and Wyoming Seminary. Her father told Chris Cuomo on CNN Tuesday night, “She was in the trenches, on the front lines, people were dying left and right around her…and it took its toll.”