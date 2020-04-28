Sunbury has taken another first step to having a new police station

WKOK Staff | April 28, 2020 |

Sunbury’s current police station, widely viewed as unacceptable in the years ahead.

 

SUNBURY – Sunbury City Council voted last night to purchase a building on Arch Street, and use that for their new police department. The vote was 4 to 1 in favor of the $125,000 building owned by the former mayor Jesse Woodring estate.

 

Sunbury police chief Brad Hare gave the property his ‘yes’ vote and said it makes sense as a taxpayer, and as police chief.  At 337 Arch Street, the building has had several occupants over the years, the renovation and equipment costs are estimated at about $1 million.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff