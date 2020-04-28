Comprehensive COVID-19 Update: AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 4/28/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who like to golf, boat, fish and camp are getting some good news after a month and a half of widespread shutdowns. Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced those activities will be permitted if they comport with social distancing guidance. The decision applies to golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds.

Also Monday, health officials said nearly 900 additional cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the state, raising the total to more than 42,000 since the pandemic began. State officials say there have been nearly 1,600 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak so far.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Golfers, boaters, anglers and campers got some good news Monday when Gov. Tom Wolf announced some restrictions on those outdoor activities will be loosened in the coming days. Wolf said golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds will be allowed to reopen on Friday, as long as they comport with state-issued guidelines to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed until mid-May, at least. Wolf said in a statement that the reopenings amount to “measured limited steps” that will help the economy and be good for mental health.

Robert Kleckner, president of the Pennsylvania Golf Course Owners Association, said his organization pushed hard over the past six weeks to have golf considered a permissible activity. “It’s pretty emotional,” Kleckner said after learning of the decision. “You know, we lost hundreds of thousands of operational dollars — every course did. Not profit dollars. What a relief to myself and my family.” Kleckner said about a quarter of states still have restrictions on golf to help mitigate the pandemic spread. Pennsylvania has more than 500 golf courses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Department of Health said Monday that hospitals and outpatient centers may resume elective surgeries if they can show they won’t jeopardize patient safety or their ability to respond to a sudden spike in COVID-19 patients. The Wolf administration had ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures last month in an effort to preserve hospital capacity and medical supplies.

The health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Monday the department has issued guidance allowing the procedures to resume, as long as a hospital can show it has enough personal protective equipment and meet other conditions. An analysis commissioned by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania said the cancellation of elective surgeries and deferral of medical treatments — from which hospitals derive a large portion of their income — resulted in a nearly $1 billion revenue hit in March alone.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new lawsuit seeks to force Pennsylvania elections officials to accept absentee or mail-in ballots as long as they are received within a week after the primary or general elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. The groups and voters who filed the lawsuit on Monday with the state Supreme Court argued current deadlines threaten to invalidate otherwise properly cast votes.

They are seeking to have the court order that ballots be accepted if they are mailed by election day and received within a week afterward. They argue that postal delays from the COVID-19 pandemic could cause ballots to be received too late to count. The deadline for county elections offices to receive absentee and mail-in ballots is currently 8 p.m., when polls close, on election day. Pennsylvania’s primary has been postponed until June 2. The state legalized mail-in ballots last fall and they will be used for the first time this year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 900 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pennsylvania on Monday by the state Health Department, raising the total to more than 42,000 since the pandemic began. The agency said there have been nearly 1,600 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak so far. About 50 additional deaths were reported over the past day.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. Most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, officials said. The disease has spread to every county in the state. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf dashed any remaining hope that a high school senior might be able to participate in a traditional graduation ceremony. It’s not happening, he said Monday. The virus “has made it impossible for traditional graduation ceremonies to take place,” he said in a video message. “A lot of you are probably feeling angry about this, and you have a right to feel that way because you have been dealt a bad hand.”

Wolf’s reopening plan bans large gatherings even in regions of the state where pandemic restrictions are being eased starting May 8. “We have all had to make sacrifices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe during this pandemic and this has been a big one,” said Wolf, offering congratulations to the class of 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to force the Wolf administration to open lawn and garden retail suppliers passed a House committee on Monday with unanimous Republican support and a few Democratic “yes” votes. The Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee approved that bill as well as a measure to let pet groomers open. Both categories of business would have to be able to operate in accordance with federal social distancing guidelines.

The bills still require action from both chambers and the governor’s signature. Gardeners are now starting the spring planting season with severely limited access to seeds, seedlings, fertilizer and other material. Wolf closed down garden centers as part of a March 19 order that closed businesses not deemed necessary to sustain life.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — PA Sec of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday a plan will be made public later this week about how Pennsylvania will trace the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus to help control its spread. Levine said the tracing, a prerequisite under the administration’s reopening plan to loosen social distancing restrictions, will have multiple components, including work by public health nurses.

Levine said county and municipal health departments, hospitals and health systems will also contribute. She said volunteers and new hires, people she called “disease detectives,” will be involved. She did not say when this week the plan will be released but said it will be in place by May 8. The tracing will also involve the use of technology to trace contacts, which Wolf said Monday needs to be sensitive to people’s privacy needs.

CASCADE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man and his teenage girlfriend plotted to have her stepfather killed after he caught them in bed together. They say the plan was foiled when the would-be hit man went to police. Charges leveled Friday against the 19-year-old Williamsport man and his 16-year-old girlfriend from nearby Cascade include solicitation to commit murder. Bail for each was set at $1 million. The girl is charged as a juvenile. Authorities say the stepdaughter told investigators that it was Weaver’s idea and that she was on board. The charges say she later claimed she just wanted him hurt.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a box truck found at the bottom of a northeastern Pennsylvania lake over the weekend is believed to have been used in a crime spree more than a decade ago. On Saturday night, a man on a fishing boat noticed what appeared to be a vehicle in the Benton Township lake in Lackawanna State Park in Lackawanna County. The vehicle was raised Sunday. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that police suspect that the truck is the same one stolen from an electrical contractor in Scott Township and then used to steal a convenience store ATM.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Businesses should close break rooms. Restaurants should consider disposable menus and plates. Schools should have students eat lunch in their classrooms. These are some of the recommendations offered in new federal plans designed to help restaurants, schools, churches and businesses safely reopen as states look to gradually lift their coronavirus restrictions. The draft guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sent to Washington but still could be revised before the Trump administration unveils it to the public.

The recommendations were obtained from a federal official who was not authorized to release them publicly. The CDC put together so-called “decision trees” for at least seven types of organizations: schools, camps, childcare centers, religious facilities, mass transit systems, workplaces, and bars/restaurants. White House officials previously released a three-phase reopening plan for the nation that mentioned schools and other organizations that come back online at different points. But it hadn’t previously offered more specific how-to guidelines for each kind of entity. The new guidance still amounts to little more than advice. State and local officials will be the ones to adopt and enforce them.

NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone wants to know when it will go back to normal. As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as Americans knew it might be returning. But the plans emerging in many states indicate that “normal” is still a long way off. White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx says social distancing will be with us through the summer. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warns of a “different way of life” until there is a widely available vaccine — maybe not until next year. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says: “There is no return to yesterday in life.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has released new guidelines aimed at answering criticism that America’s coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump is trying to pivot toward a focus on “reopening” the nation. The new testing targets would ensure states had enough COVID-19 tests available to sample at least 2.6% of their populations each month — a figure already met by a majority of states. Areas that have been harder hit by the virus would be able to test at double that rate, or higher. Still, there are doubts from public health experts that the White House’s new testing targets are sufficient.

NEW YORK (AP) — Asian celebrities are speaking out against anti-Asian attacks that authorities say are on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some people have targeted Asians because the virus originated in China. “Tigertail” actor Tzi Ma says he recently was the victim of harassment at a grocery store, while actress Olivia Cheng saw an elderly woman get trash thrown at her by a man who yelled “This is all your fault.” Ma recently participated in a campaign called “Wash the Hate” designed to fight racist attacks. The FBI reports there has been an uptick in hate crimes and harassment against Asian Americans since the coronavirus outbreak.

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix says a documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on its streaming service next week. The film announced Monday is described as “an intimate look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama.” It chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her memoir “Becoming.” Obama’s promotional tour, managed by the concert promoter Live Nation, was more like a rock tour, with a string of dates at sold-out arenas. The film will debut May 6 on Netflix. In a statement, Obama says the experience “drove home the idea” that the things people have in common is “deep and real and can’t be messed with.”

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children’s favorite Thomas the Tank Engine. The Duke of Sussex introduces a new program called “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine,” which has a storyline that includes Harry’s father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated characters. The introduction was filmed before Harry and his wife Meghan announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The show will be aired in the U.S. on May 1 and in the U.K. the following day.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 200 stars over a 24-hour period. That’s what’s in store for people online this Friday when organizers launch what they call a “Call to Unite.” The global livestream will feature performances and discussions about how to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Among those taking part are Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and former President George W. Bush. Organizers say they hope the event will inspire viewers to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis better than they were when it began. The event will stream on most major online portals, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

