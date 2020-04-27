Rep. Masser expresses frustration on the COVID-19 closures

HARRISBURG – There was lots of emotion in an impassioned speech on the floor of the state house this week…State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) was expressing his frustration about a soon to be vetoed bill that would allow more businesses to reopen and provide curbside services. Masser said, “Businesses around the state are just really suffering, and I’m not saying just open them up. This is a bill about curbside service or one on one, one person in the store service, allowing these small businesses to operate.”

Masser said, “To hear folks from the other side say we get it…they don’t get it. Unless you are there and went through it, you truly just don’t get that.” Masser said it’s been a very difficult time for small business owners, “Listen, I’m not one who ever gets critical of the Governor. I’ve had a good working relationship with this Governor. But, this is just really frustrating, to not have transparency and to not tell us who is open, who’s not open, why they are open or why they are not open. It’s frustrating.”

Rep. Masser said he doesn’t understand the science being used to make decisions. He explained, “This virus is real and I care about the health of everybody, but there is something that doesn’t make sense to say that everybody can shop at Walmart, but we can’t open these small Mom and Pop shops because of science. Somebody please explain that science to me.”

Masser made a passionate impromptu speech on the state house floor this week, expressing his frustration with the current situation in Pennsylvania. You can see that speech here: https://www.facebook.com/repbryancutler/videos/3224877790856398/