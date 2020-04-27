A western Penna. woman died in a crash in Union County Sunday

UNION COUNTY, Pa. – A driver from Western Pennsylvania died in a crash in Union County Sunday afternoon. State police from Milton tell us 28-year-old Brianna Kimmel of Oakmont, Allegheny County, died in the accident around 2:30pm.

Troopers say Kimmel lost control of her car near mile marker 200 in West Buffalo Township, Union County. The car went out of control, hit a guardrail, and then went back on the highway in front of a truck. Both vehicles ended up off the road. Part of I-80 eastbound was closed for several hours.

Numerous volunteers responded to the scene of that accident Sunday afternoon in western Union County