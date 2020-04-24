Department of Health map has Valley in ‘North Central PA’

Valley included as ‘North Central PA’ in Department of Health map

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health has clarified what counties are defined as ‘North Central PA,’ which Governor Tom Wolf indicated Wednesday could move to the ‘yellow’ phase May 8. According to a map from the Department of Health obtained by WKOK, all Valley counties, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, are included in North Central PA.

This would confirm the Valley could be able to move into the yellow phase. But Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the state will not comment on the numbers for the criteria to enter the yellow phase.

According to the map, other counties included are Columbia, Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, and Sullivan. The yellow phase would allow some restrictions to be lifted, including letting some of the region’s businesses to reopen with protections, but circumstances such as large gatherings, school activities would still not be allowed.