Full COVID Coverage from AP: Gov. will use all numbers to decide



AP PA Headlines 4/24/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf cautioned Thursday that a declining case count is just one factor that officials will consider in deciding whether a region of the state is ready to begin emerging from the pandemic. Wolf’s reopening plan divides counties into six geographic regions, where shutdown rules may be relaxed once fewer than one person in 2,000 has been infected over the past two weeks. Wolf said he believes two regions — the northcentral and northwest, both of which have seen relatively few cases — will be ready for a limited reopening on May 8, with residents permitted to leave their homes at will, and some retail shops allowed to accept customers.

But the case count isn’t the only metric, officials said Thursday. The availability of diagnostic testing, the capacity of the health care system and the ability to quickly identify and contain flareups through what’s known as contact tracing will also play a role. The state health department will also use a new modeling tool by Carnegie Mellon University. z manageable number of new virus infections each day will be “very important, it’s something we can measure and put down on paper, but it’s not the only measure that we’re going to be looking at,” said the state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine.

Even in areas where some semblance of normalcy returns, Levine said she still wants people to wear masks in public and to keep their distance from each other to help prevent a resurgence of the virus. Wolf, in a separate briefing, predicted that Pennsylvania’s hard-hit southeast region will be the last to emerge from pandemic restrictions. The Wolf standard is more stringent than reopening guidelines issued by the White House, which only call for a downward trajectory of documented cases over a 14-day period. Wolf, a Democrat, is under pressure from GOP lawmakers to open up more quickly and more broadly.

+ The Pennsylvania Department of Health slashed the state’s COVID-19 death toll on Thursday by 201, saying probable deaths it had previously included in the count were eliminated after further investigation. The overall death toll now stands at 1,421, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier. The number of deaths confirmed by a positive virus test actually rose overnight by 69, to 1,394. B

Levine said Thursday that 270 probable deaths that had been added to the death toll in recent days have been removed after further investigation. “This verification process is very intensive and under normal circumstances it can take months to complete,” she said. “We continue to refine the data that we are collecting to provide everyone this information in as near time as we possibly can. This is really difficult with thousands of reports each day.”

State health officials had recently changed the way they count COVID-19 deaths — now including probable deaths along with confirmed deaths — which resulted in a doubling of the state’s death toll in just four days. A probable death is one in which a coroner or medical examiner listed COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.

Officials have said they are trying to reconcile data provided by hospitals, health care systems, county and municipal health departments and long-term care living facilities with the department’s own records. Some county coroners have accused the state Department of Health of botching the numbers. Statewide, more than 1,369 additional people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to more than 37,000, the health department reported Thursday.

Dr. Levine said a state plan to do contact tracing to limit the impact of COVID-19 infection is in the works and will rely partly on volunteers. She said much of the work will be done by public health nurses, aong with county and municipal health departments, hospitals and health systems. Levine said it will also use volunteers. Contact tracing, which identifies the people that COVID-19 par ents have been in contact with, locates those who may be infected so they can be tested and isolated.

Levine did not say when the plan will be released, but a Department of Health spokesman said the agency is starting that work in areas where stay-at-home orders may be lifted first. The department is still trying to determine exactly how many people will be needed, the spokesman said.But, he said, with 1,200 new cases per day in Pennsylvania, it would take 7,200 hours each day to conduct contact tracing if each case involves 10 people who were potentially exposed. That would take 600 workers dedicated to contact tracing, he said.

+ Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores have processed about 25,000 curbside orders since that program began on Monday, for sales totaling about $2.3 million, the agency said. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday that its online order system also continues to expand its reach, from about 4,000 orders a day last week to more than 33,000 daily since Saturday, with five-day sales of more than $3 million.

More than 100 of the agency’s nearly 600 stores are currently filling online orders for delivery as well as curbside orders by appointment. The online ordering system has been able to meet just a fraction of the public demand in Pennsylvania, where the stores retail nearly all hard liquor and much of the wine. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, the liquor stores handled about 180,000 transactions a day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With legions out of work, Republicans across the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are increasingly laying blame for the economic wreckage of the coronavirus outbreak on the stay-at-home orders or business shutdowns imposed by Democratic governors. They are ramping up a political strategy that is likely to shape the debate in the run-up to the presidential election. It comes as some governors, mostly President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, are beginning to ease their orders and as the GOP has started to position itself as the defender of the economy, even if it means taking health risks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The tug of war between health fears and economic damage is turning very political. Republicans across the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are increasingly laying blame for the economic wreckage of the coronavirus outbreak on the stay-at-home orders or business shutdowns imposed by Democratic governors. They are ramping up a political strategy that is likely to shape the debate in the run-up to the presidential election. It comes as some governors, mostly President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, are beginning to ease their orders and as the GOP has started to position itself as the defender of the economy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — If the coronavirus threat is waning, as President Donald Trump suggests, you wouldn’t know it by watching the House. The nation’s representatives chose overwhelmingly to wear masks at their first meeting in a month yesterday, creating the defining visual of a Congress in the throes of the historic pandemic. There were exceptions — chiefly, a handful of Republicans who attended the session bare-faced.

But to walk around Capitol Hill as lawmakers returned was to see evidence that the rampaging virus had delivered the saddest possible lessons to members of Congress in the weeks since they last met on March 27. Then, gloves and masks were the exception as they approved the largest stimulus package in history. Lawmakers had to be reminded to shed the most Washington of customs — a firm handshake — for elbow bumps. Social distancing meant sitting in every other seat on the House floor.

No more. Arriving lawmakers yesterday found gloves and masks waiting for them on tables outside the chamber doors. Inside, flyers guided lawmakers to every fourth seat. And when it came time to vote, members were to show up in alphabetical order, filing in specific doors and out others.NEW YORK (AP) — With President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign thoroughly upended by the pandemic, his team has been quietly testing out new lines of attack against former Vice President Joe Biden.

They are painting him as a Washington lifer and focusing on his links to China, a divisive strategy in the White House. They also are escalating the insinuation that the Democrat is not up to the job. Though the nation is fixated on the White House’s response to the virus, the Trump campaign has moved toward prioritizing attacks on Biden rather than selling the president’s handling of the crisis.

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings, medical officials struggle to stay true to the science of the pandemic while trying not to cross President Donald Trump. This produces some bewildering scenes for Americans trying to understand how best to protect themselves from the virus. On Tuesday, for example, Dr. Deborah Birx suggested that beauty salons and tattoo parlors in Georgia might be able to safely operate by using “creative” forms of social distancing. But she later told Trump privately that Georgia’s reopening plan was too hasty. And the next day, Trump publicly denounced Georgia’s plans to reopen as coming “too soon.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times. The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “Living in a Ghost Town” on Thursday. The band explained that the song was one they were working on before the global lockdown and they decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.” The Stones’ recently joined forces remotely to perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” for the “One World: Together At Home,” concert.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Parks and Recreation” is making a comeback. But it’s for one episode only — and for a good cause. The original cast of the sitcom is reuniting for a COVID-19-related fundraiser. It will feature Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott and the rest of the P&R bunch — and will air Thursday at 8:30 p.m. eastern on NBC. The story line dovetails with the coronavirus crisis as Poehler’s character Leslie Knope tries to stay in touch with her buds — while following social distancing rules. Donations made during the show will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. It will help replenish food banks that have been put under stress caring for those affected financially by the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved