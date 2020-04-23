Charged filed after shooting at the car of Jehovah’s Witnesses

DICE — State police say a Mifflinburg area man is charged with shooting at the vehicle of several Jehovah’s Witnesses who were visiting his home this week. Troopers tell us the incident happened at the home of Samuel Nolt of Dice Road near Mifflinburg Tuesday morning.

They say he was upset because the three were there to talk to his wife; he fired six rounds from a .22 caliber rifle at their vehicle. No one was hurt.

Nolt was arrested and jailed on charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and other counts. Troopers say numerous Milton state police members, forensics and other units responded.