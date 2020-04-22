Why did Governor Tom Wolf veto one of the COVID bills?

Governor Wolf: Legislators need to think about healthcare system capacity when reopening Governor Wolf says reopening process should be determined by capacity of healthcare systems

HARRISBURG – We’ll reopen Pennsylvania, the same way we closed it…one county at a time. Governor Tom Wolf says he is talking with state legislators about how fast to reopen Pennsylvania, but he says unfortunately, it has become a partisan issue. During a conference call this week, Governor Wolf says reopening should be determined by the capacity of healthcare systems, not political ideology.

He said that was reason he vetoed the GOP bill that would have abruptly reopened businesses, “Those are all things that cannot be answered by simply saying, ‘Here’s an arbitrary date. We’re going to open regardless of what the virus says we ought to do and we don’t care about the consequences.’ I don’t think that’s right.”

The governor said Pennsylvania will take a methodical approach to reopening, in much the way the stay-at-home orders came out county by county, “Let’s start the reopening process there and let’s be measured. Let’s be driven by facts and data, and let’s do the best we can to steer this fine course between keeping people safe and getting back to life as we would like it to be. I didn’t see that in the senate bill, but we continue to talk, we continue to work together, and I think there are more areas of agreement than disagreement,” he said.

Currently, 176 state liquor stores are back open for online an curbside pickup sales only. The governor also signed a bill allowing online notary services, which he says will help facilitate online auto sales.