Woman and child hurt, troopers looking for hit and run driver

Lewisburg woman and young child flown to Geisinger following a hit-and-run bicycle accident

LEWISBURG – State police are looking for hit and run driver who that fled the scene after hitting and injuring a woman and child riding a bicycle Tuesday. Troopers say 23-year-old Abigail Martin of Lewisburg was riding a bicycle around 10am with an 11-month-old girl in small trailer, when the trailer and bike were hit by an SUV.

The accident took place on Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township, Union County. Martin and the young girl were flown to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. The child’s condition is not known, but Martin is in fair condition.

State police are now on the lookout for the driver of a white Ford Explorer with damage to the front passenger side area. The SUV was said to be a 2005 to 2010 model. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Milton.