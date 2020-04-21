Sunbury holds ‘virtual meeting’ on picking new police station

Sunbury City Council holds virtual work session on a new building for the police department

SUNBURY – Sunbury City Council hosted a virtual work session Monday to discuss three buildings being considered for a new police station. Feasibility studies were completed on the three properties at 337 Arch Street, 441 Chestnut Street and 700 North Fourth Street.

Ted Strausser of Strosser Baer Architects took part in the work session and said following feasibility studies, all three properties will be suitable for the police department’s needs. He explained, “We are dealing with existing buildings in each case. There are differences with the way things lay out. Some allow for more evidence storage. Others allow for a larger squad room, patrol rooms and so forth.”

The project is projected to cost between $750,000 to $1-million. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare agreed that all three buildings would be feasible options, but also indicated 337 Arch Street might work best for them. Hare said, “We have two buildings, the Edison School and the Chestnut Street Warehouse, where there is a second floor. Part of the reason we want to leave this building at 440 Market Street is because we have three floors. The building is not being utilized the way it should be and the cost to renovate it is much more than what we really need.”

Hare believes a single floor building may be the best option. He said, “I’m the chief of police but I’m also a taxpayer in the city, so I do look at it down the road. If you go back and look at all of the studies that were done over the years, they also said we should be in a one floor building, or that’s what they recommended back then, and that was over 10 years ago.”

The existing police station on Market Street is deteriorating and is unsuitable for long term future use. No decision was made on Monday by Sunbury City Council.