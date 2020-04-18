700 free cloth masks given out in Selinsgrove Saturday

A long line of cars waits at a cloth mask giveaway in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — In Selinsgrove, over 700 cloth masks and 150 containers of hand sanitizers were given away in less than an hour, in an effort in Selinsgrove to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beverley Owens, the owner of Beverley’s Interior Design, says she used scraps from her drapery jobs to make 900 masks in a week. She donated 725 for the mask distribution effort and gave the rest to essential and healthcare workers in the area.

“Initially, I had two nieces in the medical profession who asked me to make masks for them and it kind of snowballed after that,” said Owens. “I couldn’t have done it without a friend who is a retired ER nurse from Geisinger who trimmed, pressed, and marked them up while I sewed.”

Demeter Fragrance Library, of Selinsgrove, also donated 150 hand sanitizers to the effort. DH&L Fire police helped with traffic control and volunteers from the borough, Selinsgrove Projects, Inc., downtown businesses, and community members coordinated the distribution.

Additionally, Saturday, in Shamokin Dam, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce teamed up to give out 700 masks. Their giveaway lasted about 30 minutes, and Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the United Way said they’ll continue working to meet the unmet cloth mask need in The Valley.