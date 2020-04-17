GSVUW & GSVCC schedule mask giveaway at old K-Mart

From the GSVUW & GSVCC:

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce will be distributing fabric masks to the public on Saturday, April 18 at the W&L Subaru Parking Lot in Shamokin Dam (the former K-Mart parking lot). The mask distribution will take place from 12-2pm and will be a drive-through style giveaways.

Masks will not be distributed before 11:45am. If you arrive before 11:45am, you will be asked to come back. Interested in making or donating masks, please email Steph at: [email protected]

Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution will be required.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

“The health and safety of our community is and should be our greatest priority. During this time, we are especially concerned for the well-being of our most vulnerable populations and those who do not have appropriate access to resources,” said Joanne Troutman, President & CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

Many people in our community do not have access to masks, hygiene products, or other protective supplies. The United Way, Chamber of Commerce, and many other partner organizations are working to identifying various resources that would be available to individuals and families in our community.