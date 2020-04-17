AP PA Headlines: Gov. Wolf has no timetable, plus AP Features

AP PA Headlines 4/17/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that he has not set any timetable for allowing nonessential businesses to reopen or people to leave their homes, insisting that Pennsylvania has not made enough progress to “declare victory” over the coronavirus and ease up on social distancing. GOP lawmakers have been pressing Wolf to ease his economic shutdown, more business owners are fearing bankruptcy and at least 1.4 million Pennsylvania residents have been thrown out of work during a pandemic that has killed more than 700 statewide.

But Wolf, while acknowledging catastrophic damage to the economy, said adequate testing capabilities are not yet in place in Pennsylvania or anywhere else to start trying to return to normal. “I think that we ought to stay the course right now,” the Democrat told reporters on a telephone conference call. “It is hard, it is devastating the economy, no question about it, but letting this virus overwhelm the health care system and the ability of Pennsylvanians to resist it would be even worse for the economy.”

He suggested that many people still do not feel safe going to work or going out to patronize businesses, and that reopening is not as easy as it sounds. “There’s no reason to take our feet off the brakes at this point,” Wolf said. “We need to get through this phase as quickly as possible and keep Pennsylvanians safe, and so that’s what I’m focused on.” Asked about plans for a protest at the Capitol on Monday, Wolf said he had not heard about it. Wolf said it would be “unfortunate” if it came off, suggesting that protesters could expose themselves to the virus by gathering in a group. “The harm they’re doing is basically to themselves and to each other,” Wolf said.

Meantime, earlier in April, the state health department was reporting the results of more than 7,000 coronavirus tests per day. For each of the last three days, health officials have announced the results of fewer than 4,000 tests. State health officials said they want to do more testing but haven’t been able to get the necessary supplies. A mass testing site in Philadelphia has also shut down. “We’ve had great difficulty accessing the reagents and chemicals,” the state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Thursday. “We’d like to do much more widespread testing.” Fewer people might be showing up to get tested, as well, health department spokesman Nate Wardle said.

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 to 707, the state health department reported Thursday, with more than 1,200 additional people testing positive for the new coronavirus. Nursing homes have been hit especially hard. More than half of the state’s fatalities have occurred in more than 300 nursing and personal-care homes scattered throughout Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health. Nearly 3,300 long-term care residents have contracted the virus. Statewide, more than 27,700 people have tested positive, according to the latest health department statistics.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday his new guidelines for states to restore normal activity offers governors “freedom” to act as they see fit. Trump called his phased approach for states to begin returning to semblance of normalcy a “science-based approach.” The new guidelines ease restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

Earlier this week, Trump he said he had “total” authority to reopen the economy. But he told governors Thursday he’ll leave it up to them to “call the shots” in their states. Trump also called on governors to coordinate by region as they work on relaxing social distancing rules. States in the Northeast, West and Midwest have already formed pacts to coordinate their efforts to restart economic activity.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity. The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned. Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and some of his officials are stepping up efforts to pin blame on China for the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve floated a theory that the new coronavirus was set loose on the world by a Chinese lab that let it escape. This is contrary to what scientists say. The leading theory is that infection among humans began at a market in Wuhan, China, probably from an animal that got the virus from a bat. Trump is offering no evidence as he says he keeps “hearing the story” that the virus came from a Chinese lab known for its discoveries on viruses.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Dennehy has died. The burly actor started in films as a macho heavy and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays by William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller. Dennehy was known for his broad frame, booming voice and ability to play good guys and bad guys with equal aplomb.

Among his 40-odd films, Dennehy played a sheriff who jailed Rambo in “First Blood,” a serial killer in “To Catch a Killer,” and a corrupt sheriff gunned down by Kevin Kline in “Silverado.” He also had some benign roles: the bartender who consoles Dudley Moore in “10” and the levelheaded leader of aliens in “Cocoon” and its sequel. Dennehy won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe and was nominated for six Emmys. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010. His representatives say Dennehy died last night of natural causes in New Haven, Connecticut. He was 81.

ATLANTA (AP) — He’s already a rock star to those who want the news on the coronavirus outbreak. And his likeness has been made into a bobblehead. But if you really want to know how big a deal Dr. Anthony Fauci (FOW’-chee) is, check out what a Georgia brewery is doing to honor the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has named a beer after him, called “Fauci Spring.” It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops. It isn’t the only COVID-19-related brew being ginned up. Wild Heaven has also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” — for those doing socially distant drinking.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Technically, it was a little late. But for a North Carolina couple, a FedEx delivery was right on time as they tie the knot. Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins had planned to marry in Hawaii last week. But the coronavirus scuttled those plans. Instead, they organized a beach wedding in their home state for that day. The was another hitch before getting hitched: the wedding ring.

TV station WNCN in Raleigh reports the company that made the groom’s wedding band had been closed by the outbreak — but promised to ship the ring overnight. But the wedding was set for 3 p.m. and the delivery wasn’t due until 4:30. The bride asked the photographer to leave a note on her door for the driver, telling him he had the wedding band and asking if he could deliver it to the beach. FedEx driver Joe Engel obliged — and hand-delivered the ring during the ceremony.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved