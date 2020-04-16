Demeter Fragrance donates hand sanitizer to Selinsgrove first responders

Fragrance company donates hand sanitizer to Selinsgrove first responders

SELINSGROVE – A family-owned fragrance company, whose factory is in Selinsgrove, recently donated hand sanitizer to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demeter Fragrance recently donated 500 bottles of hand sanitizer to Selinsgrove Borough Police, Selinsgrove state police, Snyder County Prison and the Selinsgrove Center.

Mark Crames is the CEO of the New York-based company, “So we sort of took stock on our assets and figured out that we probably could pull all the things we need to make hand sanitizer, and then the natural starting point for us was to get those first batches out to the people that protect us every day.”

Demeter’s factory is located off Sassafras Street in Selinsgrove, and Crames thought doing the distribution would be a good opportunity to get the rest of the family involved, “My son and daughter in-law manage the factory, and my grandson’s out of school right now, so given the totality of the circumstances, that if we observe proper social distancing, it’d be a great opportunity for him to see our family doing something for the community.”

You can see pictures of the distribution at WKOK.com. Crames says the company will replenish first responders with hand sanitizer when needed.