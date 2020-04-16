North’d Co. Coroner: Shamokin woman ID’s as homicide victim

SHAMOKIN – The Northumberland County coroner says it was a Shamokin woman who was the victim of a homicide this week. Northumberland County coroner James Kelley tells WKOK, the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Dawn M. Latsha. He said her death was due to asphyxiation due to strangulation and the case is considered a homicide.

In jail, without bail, 38-year-old Andre Stone, who police say went to the Shamokin police station Tuesday afternoon and told an officer, “I killed my girlfriend, I wanted to tell you.” Stone then used his phone to show officers a picture of his dead girlfriend saying, “I couldn’t take it anymore and I strangled her.”