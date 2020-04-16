Gov’s Mask Order for Everyone: AP PA Headlines, AP National Features

AP PA Headlines 4/16/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Going to a Pennsylvania supermarket, home improvement center, pharmacy or other business that remains open during the pandemic? Be prepared to wear a mask. That goes for workers, too. Many commercial buildings that serve the public will be required to make sure customers wear masks — and deny entry to anyone who refuses without a medically valid reason — under an order signed Wednesday by the state health secretary.

Employees will have to wear face coverings, too, including those who work in warehouses, manufacturing facilities and other places that remain in business but aren’t open to the public. The mask mandate was included in a wide-ranging order that will govern many aspects of how a business operates — from how it arranges its break room to how many patrons it can allow inside at any one time — as the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf confronts a pandemic that has killed at least 647 in Pennsylvania and sickened thousands more.

Wolf said the latest order is meant to protect supermarket cashiers, power plant operators and other critical workers who can’t stay home and are at heightened risk of contracting the new coronavirus. “Our essential workers have stepped up to the plate and are keeping us safe, healthy, fed and sheltered during this time, and we all need to thank them (by) doing everything we can to prevent ourselves from spreading the virus to them,” he said at a video news conference.

Wolf is ratcheting up pressure on retailers, warehouses and other establishments to enforce social distancing guidelines and minimize the virus’s spread just as majority Republicans in the state Legislature seek to ease his administration’s shutdown of businesses it doesn’t consider “life sustaining.” Wolf previously closed schools and nonessential businesses and ordered people to stay home.

Wolf’s office said he plans to veto legislation sent to him Wednesday by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would force him to allow some businesses to reopen. In a statement, Wolf’s office said “irresponsibly going against the direction of the secretary of health and reopening businesses too early will only extend the length of the economic hardships created by the pandemic.” The Senate approved the legislation on a party-line vote after two hours of floor debate.

Wolf’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, wrote to senators Wednesday to warn of the bill’s “devastating” impact on the administration’s ability to fight the virus.

Republicans accused Wolf of overseeing a haphazard and secretive process for determining which businesses must close, and which may remain open. Democrats, in turn, accused Republicans of ignoring health experts and risking lives. Republicans countered they were merely trying to force Wolf to adopt guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state prison system is releasing inmates as part of its virus-containment strategy. Eight inmates were in the first group slated for release Wednesday. Wolf had previously authorized the early release of as many as 1,800 inmates under his reprieve authority. “I’m a little slammed right now,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, who is personally reviewing each inmate proposed for release.

The Department of Corrections posted the names of the inmates to be released and the counties they are going back to. Inmates will be confined to their homes or sent to halfway houses. Under the Wolf administration’s plan, inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses and who are within months of their scheduled release are eligible for reprieve. The Corrections Department said it is seeking input from judges and prosecutors, and not all eligible inmates will be released. Wetzel said it’s unclear how long the process will take.

Pennsylvania’s state prisons hold about 44,000 inmates. The department said 23 employees and 17 inmates have so far tested positive for the virus, with one death from COVID-19. The dead inmate was identified as a client of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, a legal group that works to exonerate people who say they were wrongly convicted.

Rudolph Sutton, 67, an inmate at Phoenix state prison in Montgomery County, died April 8. He was serving a life sentence for murder. He was among 14 inmates at Phoenix who contracted the virus, according to state officials.

Pennsylvania health officials reported 63 new deaths of people with COVID-19, raising the statewide toll to 647. More than 1,100 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus, for a new statewide total of nearly 26,500, according to the Department of Health. The state released new information Wednesday on the pandemic’s frightful toll on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities: More than 3,000 people in nearly 300 facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 324 have died — half the state’s total death count.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic. The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday. The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a key coronavirus rescue fund nearly exhausted, negotiations are accelerating in Washington over President Donald Trump’s $250 billion emergency request to help smaller employers across the country keep workers on their payroll.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke yesterday morning about legislation to shore up a paycheck subsidy program that has nearly reached its $349 billion lending limit. House and Senate Democratic aides spoke by phone with Treasury officials later in the day about Democratic demands for additional money for hospitals and state and local governments.

Reaching a deal won’t be easy. The Capitol is largely shuttered, requiring consensus from all sides for any legislation to pass, and top GOP leaders are vowing to stick closely to Trump’s request despite Democratic demands. Long-standing feuds and rivalries hang over the talks, including a toxic relationship between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Citing the coronavirus, Donald Trump is threatening to adjourn both houses of Congress — to entice the Senate to approve more of his nominees. In recent years, Congress has refused to fully adjourn during most breaks to prevent the president from making recess appointments. Little or no business is conducted in such “pro-forma sessions,” but they give members of both chambers of Congress the chance to go home without going into recess.

It’s a process that lawmakers also used to block President Barack Obama’s nominees. Trump warns he will seek to adjourn both chambers of Congress if lawmakers don’t formally declare a recess. That way, he could appoint some nominees without Senate’s approval. The Constitution does not spell out unilateral power for the president to adjourn Congress. It states only that he can decide on adjournment if there’s a dispute over it between the House and Senate. Such a disagreement does not now exist, nor is it likely to arise.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race. She’s the latest of the former vice president’s onetime White House rivals to back him. Her endorsement comes as the Democratic Party moves to project unity against President Donald Trump going into the November election. Warren suspended her campaign last month after a disappointing “Super Tuesday.” She left the race without endorsing Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders. But the dynamics changed in subsequent weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Warren said Wednesday night on MSNBC that she would offer the vice president position if Biden offered it to her.

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist is getting a plush doll made in his likeness. Simsbury-based New England Toy, which makes custom plush bears and other toys, has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has often appeared with President Trump at media briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee earlier this month announced it would be selling a Dr. Fauci bobblehead doll. Fauci’s face also appears on socks and doughnuts.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you hear a blaring train horn this afternoon, it might not be because a car or person is too close to a rail crossing. At 3 p.m. eastern, U.S. train horns will be blown nationwide. It’s Amtrak’s take on the horns that sound each evening in New York and other cities to salute medical workers fighting the new coronavirus. The rail line and its regional partners will set off two blasts of their ear-splitting horns to honor transportation workers who remain on the job during the coronavirus crisis. Amtrak says the toots will also give props to other front-line workers like those in the medical field, first-responders, grocery store workers and others deemed too important to stay home during the outbreak.

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Police Department is defending its plans to put aircraft in the sky above the city to help investigate crimes. In a court filing, police lawyers say the use of the aerial surveillance is a “remarkable opportunity” to test a potential crime-fighting tool. Under the six-month trial effort, the city would have cameras attached to up to three planes to collect images. The images would be used to help track down suspects in homicides, non-fatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings. A grassroots organization and activist groups have sued to stop the pilot program from taking off, saying it’s a major invasion of privacy.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — There’s a new iPhone about to hit the market. And for this one, people won’t have to dig deeper into their pockets than they did to buy the last one. The phone is the second-generation iPhone SE — and it will sell for as little as $399. That’s a 40% discount from the most affordable iPhone 11, released last year. For those who still have money for a new iPhone with the economy in decline and the coronavirus pandemic raging, online orders for the iPhone 11 will begin tomorrow. The first deliveries of the devices are expected to be April 24.

