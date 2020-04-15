Homicide charges in Shamokin, man admits killing woman

SHAMOKIN – In Shamokin, a murder took place at a South Market Street home, according to police and according to a man who admitted to the killing. Officers tell us 38-year-old Andre Stone went to the police station Tuesday afternoon and allegedly told an officer, “I killed my girlfriend, I wanted to tell you.”

Stone then allegedly used his phone to show officers a picture of his dead girlfriend saying, “I couldn’t take it anymore and I strangled her.” Reports indicate that he said he strangled her and officers found the victim, who has been tentatively identified as Dawn Latsha. The county coroner was called to the scene where he pronounced the woman dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m.