14 deaths at Geisinger from COVID-19, hospitals provide numbers

Here are some of the latest treatment and COVID-19 numbers

LEWISBURG – Both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger are out with new numbers on the people they’ve tested and treated for coronavirus.

At Evangelical hospital, they say as of Monday, they’ve tested 457 people and the majority of these tests came back negative. Evan had 39 positive results. Here are their numbers:

Evangelical Community Hospital Testing Results

As of 12:00 pm today (Monday, April 13, 2020):

457 patients tested

443 results received

39 positive results

14 tests not yet received

As previously reported, 1 COVID-19 related death has occurred.

“Evangelical Community Hospital, says specimens are collected using swabs and then sent to a commercial lab for testing. The Hospital does not use special COVID-19 test kits. The commercial lab has been turning test results around in the 48-72 hour time range.”

At Geisinger, they say as of Monday, they’ve tested about 8,400 people, with 1,153 or about 13% coming back positive for COVID-19. Geisinger says 14 people have died in their entire system because of the virus. Here are Geisinger’s remarks:

Geisinger Testing Results and remarks

“As of yesterday, of the 8,459 results returned to Geisinger patients since March 6, 1,153, or 13.6 percent, have been positive for COVID-19. This is a reminder that physical distancing practices and other preventive and precautionary measures will help ease the burden on the national and regional healthcare infrastructures.

At Geisinger, we have unfortunately seen 14 people pass away from COVID-19. Out of respect for all families whose loved ones have been affected by COVID-19, we have decided to not release any individual details about those battling the virus or those who have passed away as a result of it. Our sincerest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones to this virus.

We are all in this fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 together, and our unwavering focus will be on preventing the spread of this virus in our communities while standing by our neighbors in central and northeastern Pennsylvania when they need us most. We must take this time to urge each other to take precautions like handwashing and physical distancing that will help stop this virus from affecting any more of our friends and neighbors.”

What is ‘Geisinger’s entire system?’ “Geisinger serves more than 3 million residents throughout 45 counties in central, south-central and northeastern Pennsylvania and in southern New Jersey on 13 hospital campuses.”