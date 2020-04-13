Storm Damage: 1,000 PPL customers out, travel affected

UNDATED — Strong storms and downpours contributed to some problems this morning. PPL reports over a thousand power outages in Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.

Several roads are slow because of storm related issues, Route 522 in the Kreamer area, and Route 104 was slow this morning at the New Berlin Highway in Middlburg.

Volunteer fire fighters are at a two alarm fire on Plum Creek Road in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. That fire was reported around 7:30am.