Larry Sinibaldi, retired Shikellamy educator and coach has died

SUNBURY – A well known former Shikellamy educator and athletic coach has died. Larry Sinibaldi died Sunday in Florida. He was a Shikellamy wrestling coach in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Steve Williams our wrestling commentator said Sinibaldi is credited with helping to bring a winning tradition to Shikellamy starting in 1966 when the Braves were 1-11 and retiring after going undefeated in 1974.

His career coaching record is 65-41-1 over the 8 year span. Larry also coached 1 state champion, Ben McCollum in 1974. Sinibaldi was a gym teacher and also was an assistant coach when Shikellamy started boy’s soccer.

Well known in the community, Sinibaldi was the owner and operator of Sinbad’s Subs on Market Street in downtown Sunbury.