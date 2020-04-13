AP PA Headlines: State House to take up business closures

AP PA Headlines 4/13/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —The state house plans to return Tuesday to voting session, and the chamber may consider legislation that would allow more businesses to open during the coronavirus pandemic. House Republican spokesmen said Sunday that representatives may take up a proposal that would direct Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to come up with a system based on guidance for business from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules would also have to follow an advisory memo on the topic sent out late last month by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Another bill they may take up would allow notaries to employ technology rather than perform their duties in person during the COVID-19 outbreak. It also would permit municipal governments to meet electronically. House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, told members Saturday he is sure the minimum 102 members needed for a quorum will be in the Capitol on Tuesday, so remote voting rules will not necessarily be needed.

There were 13 additional deaths among COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania, raising the state’s total for the pandemic to 507, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported Sunday. The department also reported nearly 1,200 new cases over the previous day, making a total of nearly 23,000 infections across the state since the pandemic hit.

There were 29 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday and 78 on Friday, but officials have cautioned that inconsistent reporting on weekends can result in artificially low numbers. Officials say most of the patients hospitalized are over the age of 65, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients of that age range.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A small earthquake struck in an Reading area community this week, though officials said it was unlikely many people felt it, The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Berks County community of Wyomissing. The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake, and no injuries or property damage was reported.

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a fire that destroyed a Pennsylvania church on Good Friday was no accident. Steelton police on Saturday posted a notice seeking information from the public on what they call “a non-accidental fire” in a vacant house next to Bible Fellowship Christian Church shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. Authorities said the flames quickly spread to the church.

Officials said the congregation hasn’t been inside the building since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. Damage to the vacant building and the church was estimated to total $100,000. PennLive.com reported that the church has been in the community for about 100 years.

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania amid storms that knocked down trees and utility lines, ripped the roofs off a church and brewery and blew away an airport hanger. Forecasters said an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of up to 100 mph struck early Wednesday near Tarentum in Allegheny County. Storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds hit early Wednesday, tearing roofs off of a church and a brewery in New Kensington and blowing away a hanger at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is issuing an executive order Friday to authorize the early release of as many as 1,800 inmates from Pennsylvania state prisons in an effort to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus. The governor’s office said that releases to halfway houses or home confinement could start as early as Tuesday.

The plan is similar to what other states and some Pennsylvania counties have undertaken. It allows the release of inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are within nine months of scheduled release, or within 12 months for those considered at heightened risk from the virus.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has allowed Michael Avenatti to be temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City to ride out the coronavirus scare at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. The attorney, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, petitioned last month to be released. He said he was at high risk of getting the coronavirus because he had a recent bout with pneumonia, his cellmate had flu-like symptoms and the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he is housed cannot protect him. He must post $1 million bond and then be quarantined for 14 days at a federal facility before spending 90 days at his friend’s house.

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in its lengthy history, ‘Saturday Night Live’ held an all-quarantine version, with stars delivering taped material primarily from their homes. Coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks was the guest host, with Chris Martin the musical guest and cameos from Larry David portraying Bernie Sanders and Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump. It’s the first time the show has been on the air since early March. Zoom meetings and the sense of timelessness caused by the stay-at-home orders were themes hit more than once. Baldwin’s Trump jokingly warned voters that “all the absentee ballots are covered in coronavirus.”

SEMINOLE, Pa. (KDKA-TV) — A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman has found a creative way to keep a stock of beer while doing her part to “flatten the curve.” KDKA-TV reports that Olive Veronesi posed in her window with a dry erase board that read “I need more beer!!” while holding a can of Coors Light. The image has since been widely shared and has been seen by over a million people on the KDKA Facebook page. The station reports that several people have reached out to help her get more of the household essential.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s like a movie where two superhero rivals team up to fight a common enemy. In this case the union is in the real-life tech world — and the enemy is the coronavirus. Apple and Google have launched an effort to help public health agencies use smartphones to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The software companies want to add to phones would use Bluetooth technology to track people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers. The contact tracing apps would run on iPhones and Android models. But to be effective, users would have to install the apps once they’re ready — and agree to share their data with public health authorities.

