Six-year-old Pitman boy was hurt in a UTV accident Tuesday

LINE MOUNTAIN — A 6-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in a UTV accident Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers from Stonington say the unidentified boy from Pitman, in lower Northumberland County, was operating the utility all terrain vehicle on Howerters Road in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

Around 4pm, he went off the road on a curve, hit a fence, and the UTV overturned. Troopers say the child was thrown from the device and pinned underneath for a time. A 9-year-old from Pitman, also riding in the UTV, was not injured.

After the incident, the 6-year-old boy was flown to Geisinger, and no further information is being released about his medical treatment there.

Volunteers from the Mahantango and Klingerstown fire departments responded along with Hegins ambulance. No other details are being disclosed.