Evangelical accepting well wishes for staff, financial support

Send well wishes for Evangelical staff and providing financial support

LEWISBURG – All Valley residents now have the opportunity to send well wishes to the people working in the healthcare field during the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s also a way for you to support one Valley hospital financially during the pandemic.

During a conference call, Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker announced the public can send cards, notes or other visual displays to [email protected] Those well wishes will be displayed on the hospitals ‘intranet’ for all staff to see and appreciate. Some will also be shared on Evangelical’s social media.

The public can also send their financial support, by mailing a check payable to Evangelical Community Hospital and write ‘COVID-19 emergency fund’ in the memo. The hospital’s address is 1 Hospital Drive Lewisburg, with attention to Development.

You can also donate online at evanhospital.com/support and click the box ‘forgiving’ in memory or honor of someone and write ‘COVID-19 emergency fund’ in the comment section of the form.