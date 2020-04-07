Evangelical PRIME project underway with COVID-19 precautions

Evangelical PRIME project moving forward

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital’s $72 million PRIME (Patient Room Improvement Modernization and Expansion) project is back underway, but with some COVID-19 related precautions.

Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker said in a recent conference call work restarted last week, but workers have been given COVID-19 related instruction, “Quandel, the hospital’s construction partner, has developed site-specific guidelines that include screening for illness, installation of hand washing and hand sanitizing stations, as well as assignment of work areas and floors by designated trade and shift.”

Aucker says the construction site is also being cleaned daily by an independent contractor, but it remains isolated from the main hospital, “The construction site continues to remain blocked off from existing parts of the hospital that are active in providing healthcare. These two sites remain completely separate.”

There are also significantly fewer workers than before the outbreak, averaging about 40-45 workers per shift, as opposed to over one hundred workers prior to the pandemic. Should any construction schedule changes come up, Aucker says all will be notified.