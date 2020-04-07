West Milton woman faces felony charges for assaulting a trooper

SELINSGROVE – A West Milton woman is facing felony charges after state police say she pushed and kicked a trooper. State Police in Selinsgrove say 50-year old, Pamela Klinger, ignored numerous verbal commands on the scene, after troopers responded to a welfare check.

That’s when police say Klinger pushed a trooper and was taken into custody. At that time, Klinger kicked the same trooper and had to be restrained. Klinger faces several felony charges and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Reed. Bail was set at $25,000 and Klinger was taken to Snyder County Prison.