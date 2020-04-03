Union Snyder CAA has basic needs delivery service Monday

SELINSGROVE – The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) is responding to the need in the Valley for food and other resources for people during the COVID-19. The agency says starting Monday, they’ll offer basic needs bags to residents, even in the counties in remote locations.

Emily Mrusko, assistant director of the CAA says the bags will include non-perishable food, diapers (if needed), personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies. Drivers will be equipped with donated cloth masks from PPE for Central PA, will wear gloves and deliveries will be left outside of homes.

Union/Snyder community members who want to help out with this project are encouraged to donate basic needs items (non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, diapers) and/or equipment (gloves, face masks, new paper bags or cardboard boxes).

If you would like to request a Basic Needs Bag, residents are instructed to call 2-1-1 or CAA’s direct line at 570-374-0181. For questions or concerns regarding the delivery program, or to learn how to donate, please contact Emily Mrusko, Assistant Director, at [email protected] or 570 374-0181 x108.