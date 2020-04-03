In Pittsburgh, researchers are working on a COVID-19 vaccine

PITTSBURGH –The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and UPMC are working on a vaccine for the coronavirus and they say they are making progress. UPMC Thursday reported some initial animal testing has gone well and if it works, it could be available in a number a months, not years.

The university and medical center published they worked on a very comparable virus earlier and that expedited their work on coronavirus, “We knew exactly where to fight this new virus…That’s why it’s important to fund vaccine research. You never know where the next pandemic will come from,” said Dr. Andrea Gambotto, M.D., associate professor of surgery at the Pitt School of Medicine

Researchers at the school and medical center say their unusual delivery method for their vaccine involves a patch with thousands of tiny micro-needles. They abrade the skin; allow the vaccine to pass through and immunity could be established with a week or two.