Newport High’s, CBS correspondent, Nikki Battiste on WKOK

NEW YORK CITY – Newport High School graduate and CBS News Correspondent Nikki Battiste says empty streets are the new normal in New York City. Battiste lives in Manhattan and is nine months pregnant, she is continues to do stories for CBS News.

“We continue to work. Our jobs are vital right now trying to inform people. A lot of the news is terrible. It’s sad. We’ve had more than 1,000 deaths in New York State. But, it’s also important to report the stories of hope. One of my colleagues told the story of a woman who was 95 in the Seattle nursing home that was so impacted, who survived,” she said.

Battiste will soon deliver her baby in a New York City hospital, which is handling a mass influx of COVID-19 patients. She said, “I wish I could just be back home in rural Pennsylvania where my family still lives. We plan to go there after our baby is born.”

In New York City Battiste said, “To be totally honest, it doesn’t feel real. I mean, the streets are empty if you can even imagine that. And, I would say 80 percent of the people are wearing masks and trying to stay away from each other. It’s grim and doesn’t feel real.”

Battiste said it’s shocking to see New York City so vacant, “I mean when I say it’s empty, I walked two and a half miles to my hospital the other day and I probably passed five people, which is just unbelievable to see. So it’s gone from a bustling, active city to nearly completely empty.”

Battiste was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise. You can hear the entire interview on our WKOK Podcast page on our website at wkok.com.