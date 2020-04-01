Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Day of Action cancelled

SUNBURY – Organizers just last week issued the call for Valley non-profit organizations to allow their locations to be places where 300 volunteers would participate in the annual ‘Day of Action.’ Now the global pandemic has promted the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to cancel plans for the Day of Action.

Randy Shroyer, the coordinator of the annual event which was scheduled for April 24, said last week on WKOK Sunrise, he was looking for sites for the hundreds of volunteers. Tuesday the United Way say they’ll follow state and federal recommendations and cancel the event.

The United Way said they are operating with offices closed to the public and they’ll respond to their agencies as needed. They encouraged volunteers to step forward later in the year and help any local organization or individual in need.