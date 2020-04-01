$2.2 trillion package will provide big help to Evangelical, other hospitals

Evan CEO: $2.2 Trillion package provides more flexibility

LEWISBURG – The head of Evangelical Community Hospital says the new $2.2 million CARES package in Washington will give Evan more flexibility, and some financial relief.

President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the federal money will help keep them a thriving independent hospital, “There are Medicare payments improvements and flexibilities that were built in, like eliminating the Medicare sequester from May through December, which is much appreciative.”

Another big boost from the package is more funding to allow the hospital to continue covering charges associated with inpatient admissions, “There’s an add-on of 20% to the DRG rates for patients with COVID-19, there are options for hospitals to request and receive accelerated Medicare payments.”

So far, Evangelical has announced it’s treated two positive cases of COVID-19. However, hospital officials are still unsure if they’ll have enough materials to battle the virus…We last told you hospital officials say they are following science indicating we are still 2-3 weeks away from the peak of the outbreak.